Sunday, February 12, 2023

Russian forces shell 3 Sumy Oblast communities

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 12, 2023 1:57 am
Russian troops used mortars and artillery to fire on the communities of Myropillia, Znob-Novhorodske, and Shalyhyne, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Feb. 11.

No casualties or damages have been reported.

Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

