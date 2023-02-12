Russian forces shell 3 Sumy Oblast communities
February 12, 2023 1:57 am
Russian troops used mortars and artillery to fire on the communities of Myropillia, Znob-Novhorodske, and Shalyhyne, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Feb. 11.
No casualties or damages have been reported.
Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.
