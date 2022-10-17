Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian forces blow up dam in Donetsk Oblast

October 6, 2022 8:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces blowed up a dam in Donetsk Oblast and flooded the town of Raigorodok, with the pre-war population of 3,900 people, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Ukraine’s military also reported that Russian troops were destroying documents and archives en masse in the occupied Kadiivka in Luhansk Oblast, particularly those about Russia’s occupation.

They also mined Svatove’s main infrastructure facilities, buildings and territories, according to Ukraine’s military.

