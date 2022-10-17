Russian forces attack Mykolaiv overnight on Sept. 30
September 30, 2022 2:16 am
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim and city Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that a Russian missile hit a high-rise in Mykolaiv. People are trapped under the rubble, according to Kim. There were at least seven explosions in the city and its outskirts. Earlier in the evening, a kamikaze drone hit a building downtown.
