This item is part of our running news digest

September 30, 2022
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim and city Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that a Russian missile hit a high-rise in Mykolaiv. People are trapped under the rubble, according to Kim. There were at least seven explosions in the city and its outskirts. Earlier in the evening, a kamikaze drone hit a building downtown. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
