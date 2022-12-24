Russian forces attack 8 Ukrainian regions over the past day, killing 2

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched attacks on eight Ukrainian oblasts: Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk. The attacks killed two and wounded seven people.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian attacks killed one civilian in the village of Predtechyne and injured five people across the oblast.

According to police, Russian troops attacked 12 settlements in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, damaging or destroying 29 civilian infrastructure sites, including 15 residential buildings, a factory, a machine-building plant, and more. Russia attacked the area with aircraft, Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and mortars, the police said.

One person was killed in Kherson Oblast, and two more were injured as Russian troops continued to attack the city and the region after liberation, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said. According to the official, Russian shelling hit residential buildings and damaged some other civilian infrastructure in Kherson.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops continue to fire artillery and missiles on Kupiansk, according to the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov. He said that Russia attacked the village of Shevchenkove with S-300 missiles, damaging five residential houses overnight. Russia also attacked settlements in the Vovchansk community and those near Izium. There were no casualties, Syniehubov added.

Russian troops also hit the Kutsurub community and shelled mortars at the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast of Mykolaiv Oblast, said Vitaliy Kim, the oblast governor. No casualties were reported.

One of the villages of the Esman community and the Russian-Ukrainian border area in Sumy Oblast were under fire as well, the oblast governor, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, reported. “As a result of the shelling, the workshop of one of the local enterprises and power lines were damaged,” Zhyvytskyi said.

Also, Hlukhivska and Znob-Novhorodska territorial communities were attacked, according to Zhyvytskyi. In both communities, there were no casualties or destruction, he added.

Four communities of the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were under Russian attacks overnight, according to the governor Valentyn Reznichenko. No casualties were reported.

During the past day, the Russian military hit civilian infrastructure in 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the oblast administration. Local authorities received 25 reports about damage to citizens’ households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

In Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Ploshchanka and Bilohorivka, Ukraine’s General Staff said earlier today.

“In Bilohorivka, the situation is the most difficult, but the village is ours. Our defenders repel round-the-clock enemy attacks,” said Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai.