Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 17 settlements in Luhansk, Donetsk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 4, 2022 9:39 am
Over the past day, Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near 17 settlements in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 4.

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Ploshchanka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the report.

Ukrainian forces also shot down a Russian Su-25 jet and an Orlan-10-type drone.

Ukrainian Armed Forces artillery units hit two Russian control points, one ammunition depot, three areas of personnel and weapons concentration, and one area of artillery concentration of the Russian troops, the General Staff added.

