Russian Duma officials fined after calling for removal of Putin
September 10, 2022 4:36 am
Russian Deputy Dmitry Palyuga and several other elected officials from the Smolninskoye municipality of St. Petersburg on Sept. 7 called on Russia's State Duma to impeach Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for what they say are crimes of treason. Palyuga and Russian Deputy Nikita Yuferev posted on Twitter police summons for "discrediting the ruling authorities," and according to Palyuga, the deputies will face fines. Two of the four deputies summoned were released on Sept. 9, Palyuga said.
