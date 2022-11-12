Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, November 12, 2022

Russian bank seeks to regain access to SWIFT as part of grain talks.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 12, 2022 11:58 pm
Share

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said that Moscow was hoping to reconnect Rosselkhozbank, a state agricultural bank, to the SWIFT international messaging network as part of UN talks on Ukrainian grain exports, according to Russian state news agency TASS. 

Russian banks were disconnected from SWIFT in February after joint sanctions agreements between the European Union, US, UK, and Canada. 

The Black Sea grain deal, crucial for the continued export of much-needed Ukrainian grain by sea to Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, is set to expire on Nov. 19. 

Russia exited the deal prematurely after the harbor in Sevastopol was attacked by Ukrainian drones, but rejoined on Nov. 2 when Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations chose to continue grain shipments regardless.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK