Russian attacks across 10 Ukrainian oblasts kill 5, injure 24 over past 24 hours

The residential building in Zaporizhzhia heavily damaged by Russia's March 2 missile attack. (Prosecutor General's Office via Telegram)

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, center, and north of Ukraine.

According to local authorities, five people were killed, and 24 were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russia conducted an air strike on Zaporizhzhia overnight on March 2, heavily damaging a residential building, Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev wrote on Telegram.

Four people were killed in the attack, and at least eight were injured, according to Prosecutor General's Office. The rescue operation is still ongoing.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 27 reports about damage to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russian attacks killed one civilian in Bakhmut and injured five more in Donetsk Oblast, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit 18 settlements and two communities in the region, damaging houses, an administrative building, a shop, and a church, according to Kyrylenko.

Russian troops fired almost 500 projectiles on Kherson Oblast using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, tanks, drones, and artillery, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

The attacks wounded 11 civilians in the region, including a 1-year-old child, and damaged houses and apartment buildings in the city of Kherson, the administration wrote.

A Russian missile strike hit civilian areas, including critical infrastructure, in the city of Kremenchuk, Ukraine's central Poltava Oblast, on March 1, the oblast governor Dmytro Lunin reported. There were no casualties, he confirmed later.

Russian troops hit more than seven settlements in Kharkiv Oblast with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and drones, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor. The attacks damaged houses, outbuildings, and an administrative building, but there were no casualties.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the communities of Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka overnight, damaging power lines, private enterprises, eight high-rises, a few shops, and other infrastructure. No casualties were reported, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russian troops shelled the Kutsurub community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with MLRS on March 1, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. No casualties were reported.

Overnight and earlier on March 1, Russian troops used artillery and mortars to strike nine communities in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia, the regional military administration reported. The attacks damaged a residential building and a power line, according to the administration.

Russia struck eight settlements in Luhansk Oblast with artillery over the past 24 hours, the regional state administration wrote. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops hit the settlements of Yeline and Berylivka close to the Russsia-Ukraine border, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.