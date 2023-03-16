Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on March 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 2, 2023 8:55 am
Russian forces attacked the communities of Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka overnight on March 2, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to the governor, Russian troops shelled the region two times with heavy artillery, damaging power lines, private enterprises, eight high-rises, a few shops and other infrastructure.

No casualties were reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

