Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on March 2
March 2, 2023 8:55 am
Russian forces attacked the communities of Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka overnight on March 2, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.
According to the governor, Russian troops shelled the region two times with heavy artillery, damaging power lines, private enterprises, eight high-rises, a few shops and other infrastructure.
No casualties were reported.
