externalRussia to question Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Azovstal in criminal cases.

May 17, 2022 10:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia’s Investigative Committee said on May 17 that it will “identify nationalists and check them for involvement in crimes committed against the civilian population of the Donbas" in line with one of the Kremlin's propaganda narratives. On May 16, 264 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to hospitals in Russian-occupied Novoazovsk and Olenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

