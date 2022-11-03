Russia strikes Kharkiv district three times
November 3, 2022 1:32 am
Russian forces struck the Kyiv District of the city of Kharkiv three times on Nov. 2, hitting an administrative building, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a Telegram post. There is currently no information on casualties, Terekhov said.
