Russia strikes Kharkiv district three times

November 3, 2022 1:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces struck the Kyiv District of the city of Kharkiv three times on Nov. 2, hitting an administrative building, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a Telegram post. There is currently no information on casualties, Terekhov said. 

