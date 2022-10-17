Russia launches missiles at Zaporizhzhia overnight
October 15, 2022 6:13 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram overnight on Oct. 15 that Russia had struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with missiles. Starukh provided no further details.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.