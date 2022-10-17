Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia launches missiles at Zaporizhzhia overnight

October 15, 2022 6:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram overnight on Oct. 15 that Russia had struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with missiles. Starukh provided no further details. 

