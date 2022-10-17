Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia claims 3 killed in Crimean Bridge explosion

October 8, 2022 2:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia’s Investigative Committee said all victims were in the same car that was passing by the truck that exploded while crossing the bridge, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. 

The explosion took place at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the illegally constructed bridge, which links the occupied Crimean peninsula with Russia over the Kerch Strait.

Russia's proxy in Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov accused Ukraine of hitting the bridge.

Ukraine hasn't officially confirmed its involvement but multiple Ukrainian officials hinted that Kyiv was behind the operation. 

Kyiv has repeatedly called the bridge an illegal construction and a legitimate military target.

