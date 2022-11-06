Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, November 6, 2022

Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia overnight on Nov. 6

November 6, 2022 1:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatolii Kurtiev reported that Russian forces struck a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire.Rescuers are working on the scene. 

There is no information on casualties and damages available at the moment.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok