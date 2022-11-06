Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia overnight on Nov. 6
November 6, 2022 1:30 am
Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatolii Kurtiev reported that Russian forces struck a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire.Rescuers are working on the scene.
There is no information on casualties and damages available at the moment.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.