Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia overnight on Dec 5
December 5, 2022 1:18 am
Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said Russia struck the city’s industrial and energy infrastructure. One of the private enterprises was damaged as a result of the attack.
There is no information on casualties available at the moment. Emergency services are working on the ground.
