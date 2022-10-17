Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia

September 27, 2022 6:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Telegram on Sept. 26 that Russian forces launched rockets at infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia. 

Starukh warned of repeated attacks and said information on casualties and damages was still being gathered. 

