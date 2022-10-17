Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia
September 27, 2022 6:42 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Telegram on Sept. 26 that Russian forces launched rockets at infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Starukh warned of repeated attacks and said information on casualties and damages was still being gathered.
