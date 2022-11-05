Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia attacks Vinnytsia with kamikaze drones

November 5, 2022 1:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhiy Borzov said in a post on Telegram that Russia had attacked Vinnytsia with Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. Borzov did not provide further details of the attack. 

