Russia attacks Vinnytsia with kamikaze drones
November 5, 2022 1:09 am
Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhiy Borzov said in a post on Telegram that Russia had attacked Vinnytsia with Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. Borzov did not provide further details of the attack.
