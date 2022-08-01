Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 1, 2022 6:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Russia has attacked civilian targets 60 times more than military targets - 17,300 attacks on civilian and 300 on military objects. The Center notes that over 50% of housing in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Bucha, Sievierodonetsk, and Lysychansk is currently damaged or destroyed.

