Russia attacks more civilian than military targets since start of war
August 1, 2022 6:13 am
According to Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Russia has attacked civilian targets 60 times more than military targets - 17,300 attacks on civilian and 300 on military objects. The Center notes that over 50% of housing in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Bucha, Sievierodonetsk, and Lysychansk is currently damaged or destroyed.