Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russia attacks Kherson on Feb. 28, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 28, 2023 11:42 am
Share

Russia attacks Kherson on Feb. 28, killing 1The consequences of the Russian Feb. 28 attack on Kherson. (Andrii Yermak via Telegram)

Russian troops hit the southern city of Kherson on the morning of Feb. 28, killing one person and wounding one more, Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak reported

A house was destroyed as a result of the Russian attack, according to Yermak. 

Kherson has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, along with other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River. 

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK