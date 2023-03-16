Russia attacks Kherson on Feb. 28, killing 1
February 28, 2023 11:42 am
Russian troops hit the southern city of Kherson on the morning of Feb. 28, killing one person and wounding one more, Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak reported.
A house was destroyed as a result of the Russian attack, according to Yermak.
Kherson has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, along with other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River.
Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories.
