Russia appoints new commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine
October 8, 2022 5:05 pm
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Gen. Sergei Surovikin to command the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine on Oct. 8.
Surovikin was the Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces from 2017-2022. He commanded the Southern branch of Russian forces in the early stages of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Surovikin took part in Russia's military actions in Syria. The European Union sanctioned him in February.
