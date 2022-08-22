Reuters: Russia stays China’s top oil supplier for 3 consecutive months
August 22, 2022 6:41 am
China is also Russia’s largest oil buyer, importing 7.15 million tonnes, according to the data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs analyzed by Reuters. “The strong Russian purchases squeezed out competing supplies from Angola and Brazil, which fell 27% year-on-year and 58%, respectively,” the analysis reads.