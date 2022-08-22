Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 22, 2022

externalReuters: Russia stays China’s top oil supplier for 3 consecutive months

This item is part of our running news digest

August 22, 2022 6:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

China is also Russia’s largest oil buyer, importing 7.15 million tonnes, according to the data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs analyzed by Reuters. “The strong Russian purchases squeezed out competing supplies from Angola and Brazil, which fell 27% year-on-year and 58%, respectively,” the analysis reads.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok