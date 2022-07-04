Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, July 4, 2022

externalReuters: European Investment Bank aims to raise 100 billion euros for Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 4, 2022 8:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The lending arm of the EU will propose an investment of $104.3 billion to rebuild Ukraine on July 4 at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland, reports Reuters. The EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund would gather contributions from EU countries and budget in grants, loans, and guarantees. The European Commission must give its assent, after which EU countries would then decide whether to contribute.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok