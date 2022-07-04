Reuters: European Investment Bank aims to raise 100 billion euros for Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 4, 2022 8:35 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The lending arm of the EU will propose an investment of $104.3 billion to rebuild Ukraine on July 4 at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland, reports Reuters. The EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund would gather contributions from EU countries and budget in grants, loans, and guarantees. The European Commission must give its assent, after which EU countries would then decide whether to contribute.