Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalReuters: EU ministers agree on new Russia sanctions, more weapons to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 22, 2022 7:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

EU foreign ministers at the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York agreed to draw up an eighth sanctions package targeting "more relevant sectors of the Russian economy and continue targeting people responsible for the war of aggression in Ukraine," EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said, Reuters reports. The ministers also agreed to increase weapons supplies to Ukraine. The package could be formalized in October when the ministers meet next. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok