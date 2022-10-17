Reuters: EU ministers agree on new Russia sanctions, more weapons to Ukraine
September 22, 2022 7:00 am
EU foreign ministers at the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York agreed to draw up an eighth sanctions package targeting "more relevant sectors of the Russian economy and continue targeting people responsible for the war of aggression in Ukraine," EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said, Reuters reports. The ministers also agreed to increase weapons supplies to Ukraine. The package could be formalized in October when the ministers meet next.
