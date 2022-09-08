Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 9:11 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Sept. 8. She reigned for 70 years. President Volodymyr Zelensky "expressed condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss." In May, the UK newspaper Daily Express reported that members of the Royal Family were “providing accommodation for refugees” from Ukraine.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.