Putin: Oct. 31 mass attacks on Ukraine are revenge for Crimea drone attack
October 31, 2022 11:27 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Oct. 31 mass strikes on Ukraine were a partial response to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet’s ships in occupied Sevastopol. “That’s not all we could do,” Putin said when asked if the attacks on Ukraine were related to the events in Crimea. Russia launched strikes against critical infrastructure in 10 Ukrainian regions on Oct. 31, causing power and water outages across the country.
