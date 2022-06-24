On June 13, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fired Natalia Poklonskaya from her post of a deputy head of the Russian federal agency responsible for administering foreign aid and cultural exchange. In April Poklonskaya moderately criticized Russia’s war against Ukraine, saying that “Z” (a symbol used by Russia to promote its invasion) symbolizes “tragedy and grief for both Russia and Ukraine.” Poklonskaya was born in Ukraine. She betrayed her homeland and was the top prosecutor of Russian-annexed Crimea in 2014-2016, a member of the Russian parliament in 2016-2021 and Russia's ambassador to Cabo Verde in October 2021-February 2022.