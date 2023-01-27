Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's attacks kill 2, injure 5 in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 27, 2023 8:34 pm
Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital, killed two, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

However, the information provided on the number of injured varied. 

The regional government said in a telegram post that four people were injured. Prosecutor General's Office said five were injured. 

In Kherson, one was killed and one injured. 

The Russian attack on Komyshany, three kilometers west of Kherson, killed one and injured three civilians, the Kherson Oblast administration reported. Some injured have been hospitalized. 

Also, Russian shelling damaged civilian infrastructure, including hospital and residential buildings, according to the prosecutor’s office. 

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily since Ukraine's forces liberated the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts in November after eight months of Russian occupation.

