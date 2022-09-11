Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed at least 383 children, injured over 747 since Feb. 24
This item is part of our running news digest
September 11, 2022 10:44 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The largest number of casualties was reported in Donetsk Oblast, where 390 children have been killed or injured. The numbers of children killed and injured are expected to be higher and do not include casualties in Russian-occupied areas and near the frontline.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.