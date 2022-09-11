Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 11, 2022 10:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The largest number of casualties was reported in Donetsk Oblast, where 390 children have been killed or injured. The numbers of children killed and injured are expected to be higher and do not include casualties in Russian-occupied areas and near the frontline.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
