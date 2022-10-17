Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalProsecutor General’s Office: Russian shelling of Toretsk kills 2 civilians, injures 6 on Sept. 22

This item is part of our running news digest

September 23, 2022 1:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian shells hit a two-story building, a shop, private houses and a car. As a result of the shelling, two civilians were killed, and six residents, including a 15-year-old girl, were wounded.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok