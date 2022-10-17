Prosecutor General’s Office: Russian shelling of Toretsk kills 2 civilians, injures 6 on Sept. 22
September 23, 2022 1:16 am
According to Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian shells hit a two-story building, a shop, private houses and a car. As a result of the shelling, two civilians were killed, and six residents, including a 15-year-old girl, were wounded.
