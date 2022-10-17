Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 18, 2022 1:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Sept. 17 that it has recorded 34,441 war crimes committed by the Russian military since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have also recorded 15,807 crimes against Ukraine’s national security.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
