Prosecutor General’s Office: Russian forces have committed over 34,000 war crimes
September 18, 2022 1:54 am
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Sept. 17 that it has recorded 34,441 war crimes committed by the Russian military since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have also recorded 15,807 crimes against Ukraine’s national security.
