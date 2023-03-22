Ukraine's Prosecutor General meets with European Parliament President in Brussels

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in Brussels on March 22, 2023. (Photo: Roberta Metsola/Twitter)

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in Brussels on March 22.

Metsola said that their discussion was a follow-up to their previous meeting on March 5 in Lviv, which had taken place during the "United for Justice" conference.

During that meeting, Metsola and Kostin discussed the means by which those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine can be held accountable.

On March 22, Metsola and Kostin "agreed on further coordinated efforts to ensure accountability for every crime committed."

"We will not rest until Ukraine achieves justice," Metsola wrote on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed on March 21 that he had spoken with Metsola to discuss coordinating a tribunal for Russian war crimes. Kuleba also said on March 16 that a "core group" of 33 countries was already working towards making the tribunal a reality.