President’s Office: Russian forces kill 7 people, injure 23 in past day
November 23, 2022 12:57 pm
Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Nov. 23 that two people were killed and 10 wounded in Kherson Oblast. One person was killed and eight injured in Donetsk Oblast. Two people were killed and two wounded in Kharkiv Oblast. Two people were killed and three wounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
