Saturday, December 24, 2022

President Volodymyr Zelensky pays unannounced visit to Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 20, 2022 1:46 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky paid an unannounced visit to Bakhmut, the front line city in Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 20. 

Bakhmut has been the site of some of the heaviest fighting for months, as Russian troops have been trying to seize the city. 

During the visit, Zelensky presented state awards to the fighters defending the city and brought some "valuable presents," according to his spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov, who was likely hinting at some equipment or weapons. 

The visit was announced after Zelensky had already left Bakhmut.

