Poll: Most Ukrainians will donate part of their New Year’s budget to army, charity.

More than 60% of Ukrainians plan to spend at least part of their budget for New Year’s and Christmas shopping to help the Armed Forces or those affected by Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to a Deloitte survey.

Despite the war, 61% of people in Ukraine will go for winter holiday shopping, although they will buy fewer goods than in 2021, Deloitte said.

Ukrainians aim to focus on essentials - such as food, children’s goods, clothes, and shoes - and spend from Hr 1,000 to 5,000 ($27-$136) on them, according to the poll.

The company added that 63% of Ukrainian citizens would refuse to buy goods if their manufacturer or seller had not left the Russian market.