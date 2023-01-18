Police clarify number of casualties in Brovary helicopter crash: 16 killed, including 3 children

First responders work at the site of a deadly helicopter crash on Jan. 18, 2023, in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)

The National Police of Ukraine gave an updated number of casualties in the helicopter crash that occurred in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv, on the morning of Jan. 18, refuting previous reports with higher numbers.

According to police, 16 people, including three children, were killed. The incident injured 25 people, including 10 children.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, said shortly after that 30 people were injured, including 12 children.

The crash of the State Emergency Service helicopter killed all nine people that were onboard. They were six employees of the Interior Ministry, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, the ministry's secretary Yuriy Lubkovych, and three emergency service personnel. The group was heading to a "hot spot" of Russia's war, according to the President's Office.

