Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalPoland terminates gas contract with Russia ahead of schedule.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 23, 2022 1:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The contract, signed in 1993, was valid until the end of 2022, but Poland decided to terminate it earlier due to Russia's war against Ukraine, reaffirming "the Polish government's determination to become completely independent of Russian gas," Polish Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said on May 23. "We have always known that (Russian gas giant) Gazprom is not a reliable partner," she said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok