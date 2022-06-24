Poland terminates gas contract with Russia ahead of schedule.
May 23, 2022 1:58 pm
The contract, signed in 1993, was valid until the end of 2022, but Poland decided to terminate it earlier due to Russia's war against Ukraine, reaffirming "the Polish government's determination to become completely independent of Russian gas," Polish Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said on May 23. "We have always known that (Russian gas giant) Gazprom is not a reliable partner," she said.