Podolyak: Ukraine ready to negotiate with next Russian president
This item is part of our running news digest
November 7, 2022 7:02 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, said “Ukraine has never refused to negotiate” with Russia, but that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to do so. Podolyak said that, instead, Kyiv “will talk with the next leader” of the Russian Federation.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.