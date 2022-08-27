Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 27, 2022 5:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S.-based Raytheon Missiles and Defense was awarded a $182 million contract to procure the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine. This mid-range air defense system is highly adaptable and provides defense against drones, cruise missiles, helicopters and aircraft. 

