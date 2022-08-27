Pentagon awards contract to procure NASAMS for Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 5:41 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
U.S.-based Raytheon Missiles and Defense was awarded a $182 million contract to procure the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine. This mid-range air defense system is highly adaptable and provides defense against drones, cruise missiles, helicopters and aircraft.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.