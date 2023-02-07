Parliament votes to extend martial law, mobilization
February 7, 2023 12:01 pm
The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, has prolonged Ukraine’s martial law and mobilization on Feb. 7, for the sixth time since the start of Russia’s all-out war, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.
Both measures are extended for 90 days.
Zhelezniak said 348 and 344 lawmakers voted in favor of extending martial law and mobilization, respectively.
Ukraine first imposed martial law on Feb. 24, when Russia started its full-scale invasion.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.