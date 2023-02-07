Parliament votes to extend martial law, mobilization

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, has prolonged Ukraine’s martial law and mobilization on Feb. 7, for the sixth time since the start of Russia’s all-out war, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Both measures are extended for 90 days.

Zhelezniak said 348 and 344 lawmakers voted in favor of extending martial law and mobilization, respectively.

Ukraine first imposed martial law on Feb. 24, when Russia started its full-scale invasion.

