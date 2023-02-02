Officials: Explosions reported at Russia’s military sites in occupied Mariupol, Melitopol
February 2, 2023 8:33 pm
An explosion was reported at a Russian temporary military base in the occupied port city of Mariupol in eastern Donetsk Oblast, according to the Mariupol City Council.
The council did not provide additional information.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported explosions at a Russian base near the city and at the oil depot in the occupied village Novobohdanivka, located 30 kilometers north of Melitopol.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.