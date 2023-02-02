Officials: Explosions reported at Russia’s military sites in occupied Mariupol, Melitopol

An explosion was reported at a Russian temporary military base in the occupied port city of Mariupol in eastern Donetsk Oblast, according to the Mariupol City Council.

The council did not provide additional information.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported explosions at a Russian base near the city and at the oil depot in the occupied village Novobohdanivka, located 30 kilometers north of Melitopol.