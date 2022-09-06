Official: Ukrainian forces hit Russian positions in Kherson Oblast
September 6, 2022 2:05 pm
Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said Ukrainian forces hit Russian positions near Chornobaivka and Hola Prystan in Kherson Oblast overnight on Sept. 5. Ukrainian troops also targeted Russian equipment near Nova Kakhovka and destroyed an ammunition depot in Tomyna Balka.
