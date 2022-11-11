Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, November 11, 2022

externalOfficial: Ukraine builds wall at border with Belarus

This item is part of our running news digest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 11, 2022 6:08 pm
Share

Ukraine is constructing a concrete fence reinforced with barbed wire, a ditch, and an embankment to fortify its border with Belarus in Volyn Oblast, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Nov. 11. According to Tymoshenko, the wall already spans three kilometers and construction is also ongoing in Ukraine's Rivne and Zhytomyr oblasts.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK