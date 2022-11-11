Official: Ukraine builds wall at border with Belarus
November 11, 2022 6:08 pm
Ukraine is constructing a concrete fence reinforced with barbed wire, a ditch, and an embankment to fortify its border with Belarus in Volyn Oblast, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Nov. 11. According to Tymoshenko, the wall already spans three kilometers and construction is also ongoing in Ukraine's Rivne and Zhytomyr oblasts.
