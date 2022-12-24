Official: South Korea to provide high-voltage generators for Ukraine

First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksandr Korniienko, said on Nov. 25 that South Korea would send 20 high-voltage generators and five electric mini-excavators to Ukraine as the country suffers from Russia's mass attacks on the energy system.

The generators will be delivered on Dec. 12, according to the official.

“We greatly appreciate the support South Korea has already provided and is planning to provide,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrenergo reported that the power deficit in the country had been reduced to 30% after massive blackouts occurred in all Ukrainian regions as a result of Russia’s latest large-scale strike on the energy infrastructure on Nov. 23.

It was Russia’s fifth massive air strike targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15

