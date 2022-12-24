Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Official: South Korea to provide high-voltage generators for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 6:44 pm
Share

First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksandr Korniienko, said on Nov. 25 that South Korea would send 20 high-voltage generators and five electric mini-excavators to Ukraine as the country suffers from Russia's mass attacks on the energy system.

The generators will be delivered on Dec. 12, according to the official.

“We greatly appreciate the support South Korea has already provided and is planning to provide,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrenergo reported that the power deficit in the country had been reduced to 30% after massive blackouts occurred in all Ukrainian regions as a result of Russia’s latest large-scale strike on the energy infrastructure on Nov. 23.

It was Russia’s fifth massive air strike targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK