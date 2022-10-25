Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 25, 2022 11:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that two people were killed and two were rescued following a Russian strike that hit a gas station in Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Oct. 25. The fire has reportedly been localized.

