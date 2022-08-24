Official: Russian forces continue striking Zaporizhzhia
August 24, 2022 7:03 am
At around 4 a.m. on Aug. 24, the Russian army struck infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, reports Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatolii Kurtiev. Rescuers are working on the scene. The casualties are yet to be confirmed.
