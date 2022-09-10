Official: Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with six S-300 surface-to-air missiles.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 10, 2022 10:39 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said that an agricultural enterprise was damaged as a result of the shelling near Dnipro. He added that holes up to seven meters deep were recorded in the area where the missiles landed.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.