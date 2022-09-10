Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

externalOfficial: Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with six S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 10:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said that an agricultural enterprise was damaged as a result of the shelling near Dnipro. He added that holes up to seven meters deep were recorded in the area where the missiles landed.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok