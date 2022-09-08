Official: Over half of Kherson Oblast residents have evacuated
September 8, 2022 2:20 pm
Around half a million people have evacuated partially-occupied Kherson Oblast, Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said in an interview with Ukrainian TSN news. Russian forces are attempting to stage so-called “referendums” in Kherson Oblast, although they have been postponed.
