Official: Hostomel in Kyiv Oblast almost 40% damaged
September 4, 2022 5:00 am
On Sept. 3, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, held a meeting in Hostomel to discuss the reconstruction of buildings and infrastructure damaged during Russia's occupation of parts of Kyiv Oblast. In February-March, Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel were seriously damaged and hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops.
