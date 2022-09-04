Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 4, 2022

externalOfficial: Hostomel in Kyiv Oblast almost 40% damaged

This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 5:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

On Sept. 3, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, held a meeting in Hostomel to discuss the reconstruction of buildings and infrastructure damaged during Russia's occupation of parts of Kyiv Oblast. In February-March, Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel were seriously damaged and hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok