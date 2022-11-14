Official: Car blown up by mine in Kherson Oblast, 4 people injured
November 14, 2022 2:02 am
Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that a car with four civilians hit a landmine in the village of Novoraisk on Nov. 13, resulting in an explosion. According to Tymoshenko, an 11-year-old child was among the injured.
