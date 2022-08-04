Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalOfficial: 30,000 children have returned to Ukraine since May

August 4, 2022
Education Minister Serhiy Shkarlet estimated that 641,000 children remain abroad — 15% of the total number of Ukrainian students as of Feb. 24. The UN refugee agency reported earlier this week that 10.35 million individuals crossed the border from Ukraine since the war started.


